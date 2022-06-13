Kirksville resident injured after car is struck from behind by Freightliner truck

Local News June 13, 2022 KTTN News
18-Wheel truck big rig
A Kirksville resident was injured Sunday afternoon when the car he was driving had stopped in traffic and was struck from behind by a Freightliner truck on Highway 63 north of Kirksville.

Forty-six-year-old Joseph Kassens received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. The Freightliner truck was driven by 65-year-old Roy Peterson of Duncombe, Iowa who was not reported hurt.

Both drivers were using seat belts. The report listed damage as moderate to the car and extensive to the Freightliner truck.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol received assistance from the Adair County Sheriff’s Department, Kirksville Fire Department, and Adair County Ambulance District.

