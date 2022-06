Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The operator of a motorcycle was injured in a crash on Sunday morning eight miles northwest of Kirksville.

Twenty-five-year-old Anthony Sanders of Kirksville received serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia.

The eastbound motorcycle ran off the left side of Connelsville Road in rural Adair County, struck a fence post, and ejected the driver.

Extensive damage was noted to the motorcycle and Sanders was not using any safety equipment.