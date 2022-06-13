Trucker from New Hampshire injured in Sunday morning crash on Highway 36

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A truck driver from New Hampshire was injured on Sunday morning when he drove off westbound Highway 36, went off the north side where he over-corrected causing the big rig to go off the south side of the roadway, strike a guardrail, and overturn.

The accident happened two miles west of Stewartsville at 10:35 am Sunday

Thirty-seven-year-old Marion Draganoiu of Hampton, New Hampshire was taken by ambulance to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries.

The patrol report indicated he was using a seat belt with the Kenworth truck receiving extensive damage.