Trucker from New Hampshire injured in Sunday morning crash on Highway 36

Local News June 13, 2022 KTTN News
Big Rig Crash (Photo by Seb Creativo on Unsplash
A truck driver from New Hampshire was injured on Sunday morning when he drove off westbound Highway 36, went off the north side where he over-corrected causing the big rig to go off the south side of the roadway, strike a guardrail, and overturn.

The accident happened two miles west of Stewartsville at 10:35 am Sunday

Thirty-seven-year-old Marion Draganoiu of Hampton, New Hampshire was taken by ambulance to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries.

The patrol report indicated he was using a seat belt with the Kenworth truck receiving extensive damage.

