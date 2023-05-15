Kelly Tillage to build new manufacturing facility in Rogersville, Missouri, investing $2 million and creating 22 new jobs

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Kelly Tillage, an Australian agricultural machinery manufacturer, announced today it will build a new assembly facility in Rogersville, investing $2 million and creating 22 new jobs.

“As our agricultural industry continues to grow, we welcome Kelly Tillage to Missouri,” said Governor Mike Parson. “We’re excited to see another leading company choose our state for its business advantages. As this global agricultural manufacturer invests and creates jobs in Rogersville, we look forward to the benefits it will provide to the community and the Missouri agriculture industry as a whole.”

Kelly Tillage is a global leader in the production of shallow tillage disc-chain technology. Its machines help farmers with sustainable seedbed preparation, manage residue in fields, and provide a mechanical weed control option. The Kelly Tillage system is used in 34 countries and its products are available at dealerships across the U.S. Its Rogersville location will mark Kelly’s first assembly facility outside of Australia.

“We are excited to be building a new assembly facility in Missouri to service the North American market,” said Calvin Stead, Managing Director and CEO of Kelly Tillage. “We have been selling machines in the U.S. for two decades and have experienced significant growth over that time. This is the next logical step in our global expansion.”

“Missouri is central to our agricultural customers across the U.S., and Rogersville has access to skilled labor, manufacturing capability, logistics providers, and supportive local regulators,” said Tom Rayner, Chief Commercial Officer for Kelly Tillage. “As a company with its head office in Australia, these factors are essential. We look forward to employing a team of local staff and being active contributors in the community.”

“Kelly Tillage’s new facility is further proof of Missouri’s status as an agricultural leader,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “Missouri’s strengths are fostering growth for communities and the businesses that invest in them. We’re grateful to our partners who contributed to this project and helped create more opportunities for Missourians in Rogersville.”

For this expansion, Kelly Tillage will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

Kelly Tillage is an Australian-based business with global reach. They are dedicated to improvements in soil structure and productivity, buildup of soil carbon, the best use of soil moisture, integrated weed management, and improved economic margins.

To learn more about Kelly Tillage, visit the Kelly Tillage website.

