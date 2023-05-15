Missouri Department of Conservation offers free wildlife friendly land practices workshop near Platte City

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Care and wise management can greatly improve the habitat for wildlife and ponds for fish. The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a free Wildlife Friendly Land Practices workshop from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, at the Platte Falls Conservation Area near Platte City. A free lunch will be provided.

Landowners and property managers will learn about a variety of wildlife-friendly practices The program will focus on common problems that inhibit healthy habitats in these settings and how to manage these problems and cost-share programs that are available for some practices.

This is a “how to” workshop for private landowners with talks and demonstrations covering a wide variety of topics and land use situations. These practices will be viewed at Platte Falls, which is east of Platte City. Cassandra Messer, MDC private land conservationist, and other experts will talk about healthy forest and woodland management practices, pond health and maintenance, old field management, and pollinator plantings. Edge feathering techniques for field borders to help wildlife such as bobwhite quail and wild turkeys will be demonstrated.

The workshop will be outdoors, and participants will enter the area at the north entrance near the service barn, 16800 Settle’s Station Road. All ages are welcome. Registration is required with a max participant cap of 50 people. To register, visit this link on the Missouri Department of Conservation website.

