Obituary & Services: Bessie Arnold

Bessie Arnold, a 92-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 8:16 p.m., Sunday, May 14, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City, MO.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Burial will follow in Willis Chapel Cemetery near Brimson. A visitation is scheduled from 1:00 until service time Thursday. Memorial donations are suggested to either the North 65 Senior Center or Willis Chapel Cemetery and may be left with or mailed to the funeral Home.

Bessie Roselee Arnold was born March 30, 1931, in Davies County to Earl and Dora (McAtee) Chambers. On June 21, 1949, she was united in marriage to Manford Byron Arnold in Grundy County. He preceded her in death on January 6, 1996. Bessie ran a home decorating business in Trenton. She was a member of the Brimson Baptist Church. Bessie was very active with the North 65 Senior Center and loved spending time there with her friends.

Surviving relatives include her sons Ed Arnold and wife Charlene of Brimson, MO, and Joe Arnold and wife Cheryl of Gallatin, MO, twin sister Betty Callihan of Trenton, half-brother Ronald Chambers of Peculiar, MO, grandchildren Sena Arnold of Trenton, Rachel Arnold of Trenton, Angie Ormsby of Cameron, MO, Matt Houser and wife Bianca of Trenton, Whitney Houser and significant other Kyle Cousins of Jamesport, MO and Shane Arnold and significant other Bailey Dannatt of Gallatin, MO, eight great-grandchildren River and Edie Ormsby, and Wade, Cooper, Diesel, Kimberly, Trigg, and Harper Houser, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers Eddie and Kenneth Chambers.

