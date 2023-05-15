Grundy County continues to see increases in sales tax revenue

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Increases continue to be noted in sales tax revenues received by Grundy County.

Receipts for May 2023, show $37,500 has come in for each of the three sales tax funds.

The year-to-date collections top $220,600 in each category. That’s more than $17,300 greater in each fund than during the first five months of the 2022 calendar year.

Grundy County has a half-cent sales tax for three accounts. One is the general account; another fund within the general revenue is used for the ambulance service; and the third is for law enforcement purposes.

