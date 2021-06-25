Kansas man facing drug charges in Grundy County posts bond

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a Wichita, Kansas man arrested by the Highway Patrol on June 23rd posted a bond of $1,321.

The sheriff’s office served a warrant on 22-year-old Tyler Holeman on June 24th. He has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and the misdemeanors of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of 11 to 35 grams, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and exceeded posted speed limit.

Holeman is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on July 13th.

Court documents accuse Holeman of possessing THC wax, more than 10 grams of marijuana, a grinder, rolling papers, and a glass bong. He is also accused of operating a motor vehicle on U. S. Highway 65 northbound south of May Corner and exceeding the speed limit of 60 miles per hour by going 72 miles per hour.

