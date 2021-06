Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The patrol reports a trooper made an arrest on Wednesday in Grundy County at 5:45 when 22-year-old Tyler Holeman of Wichita, Kansas, was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.

Holeman is accused of alleged felony possession of synthetic narcotics, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

