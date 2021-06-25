Wheels and Wine Car Show moved to June 27

Local News June 25, 2021 KTTN News
Black Silo Winery
The Wheels and Wine Car Show at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton has been moved to June 27th due to the weather forecast for June 26th.

Vehicle registration will start Sunday morning at 8 o’clock. The entry fee is $20 per class.

Gates will open to the public at 10 o’clock. Voting will take place from noon to 2 o’clock. An awards ceremony will be at 3 o’clock.

There will be food and shopping vendors as well as a raffle on June 27th.

One hundred percent of the car show entry fees raffle proceeds, and Lance Otto’s pulled pork food tent will benefit Life Options Green Hills.

