Kansas City Peterbilt to invest $4.9 million to build new facility in St. Joseph

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Kansas City Peterbilt, Inc., a locally-owned branch of the highway, vocational, and medium-duty truck manufacturer, announced it will build a new services and maintenance facility in St. Joseph. The company is expected to invest $4.9 million and create four new jobs.

“We’re excited to see Kansas City Peterbilt expanding its footprint in Missouri and investing in the St. Joseph community,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Missouri is showing the nation and world that it has what it takes to attract and support quality employers as they grow, strengthen communities, and improve lives. Our dedication to improved infrastructure and a stronger workforce is achieving results, and we look forward to Kansas City Peterbilt’s continued success in the Show-Me State.”

Texas-based Peterbilt has supplied the commercial vehicle market at a high standard for more than 80 years, supported through a dedicated network of independent dealerships across the country. Its new services-only facility will be the second in St. Joseph and the fifth in the state of Missouri, to include the dealership in Kansas City.

“Saint Joseph Peterbilt’s team is excited to be a part of the St. Joseph community,” said Mark Thomas, General Manager of Kansas City Peterbilt. “We are looking forward to entrenching ourselves even more in this wonderful city. Thank you to all city members, the chamber, DED, our dedicated customers, Peterbilt, and all others who made our new location a reality.”

Kansas City Peterbilt, founded in 1975, was the first and only locally-owned Peterbilt dealership within a 100-mile radius of Kansas City, Missouri. Purchased in 1986 by Leon Geis, it remains the only locally-owned Peterbilt dealership in the Kansas City region.

“We’re glad to assist Kansas City Peterbilt as it brings a new location and investment to St. Joseph,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “To encourage economic growth, it’s important to support Missouri’s existing businesses. We appreciate the contributions of our partners who worked to help make this expansion a reality.”

“St. Joseph is excited about Peterbilt’s new facility here,” said Natalie Redmond, President and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. “The capital investment is significant and we’re happy to add new jobs with the project.”

For this expansion, Kansas City Peterbilt will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

Constantly expanding, and under the leadership of Chris Geis, Kansas City Peterbilt, Inc. now has locations in Kansas City, Kansas, Sedalia, Missouri, and Bethany, Missouri. In 2017 the company added a new location in St. Joseph, Missouri, and in 2021 started offering mobile service. Built on a commitment of service to customers, Mr. Geis’s vision is to provide as much value as possible. That commitment to value and service has led to a virtual One Stop Shop experience at the dealership. Kansas City Peterbilt offers new and used truck sales, an over 4,500-square-foot parts display area, a bay service department, and a bay body shop. The company’s body shop includes a state-of-the-art down draft paint booth, alignment, and frame machines. Kansas City Peterbilt also has a PacLease franchise location for truck rental and leasing.

To learn more about Peterbilt, visit Kansas City Peterbilt website.

Related