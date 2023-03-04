Gene Kauffman Scholarship Foundation awards 24 scholarships to Mercer County women

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The latest recipients of scholarships from the “Gene Kauffman Scholarship Foundation, Inc.” have been approved by the Board of Directors of the foundation.

A total of 24 female graduates of North Mercer High School and Princeton High School in Mercer County, Missouri, have been awarded a combined total of $126,005.85 in scholarships for the Spring 2023 semester. Each recipient provided signed statements that they meet all criteria established for the program, the most unique of which is being a non-smoker.

The recipients are attending a variety of institutions in Missouri as required by the program. The institutions and the names of the recipients attending each are:

Central Methodist University :

Brea Shipley

Missouri State University:

Jazmine Main

North Central Missouri College—Trenton:

Kylie Gannon, Emily Hanson, Esabel Holt, Kelsey Houk, Rebecca Kile, Tori Meinecke, Gillian Sapp, Trinity Shively, and Aubrey Wilson

Northwest Missouri State University—Maryville:

Raynah Collins, Jillian Finney, Payton Goodin, Jaden Purdun, and Kasen Purdun

Paul Mitchell—The School:

Avery Weber

State Technical School at Linn:

Kelsey Moore and Charleen Prentice

Truman State University:

Cortney Goodman

University of Central Missouri—Warrensburg:

Sara Spencer

University of Missouri—Columbia:

Lindsey Batson, Kaydee Cunningham, Savannah Martin

The “Gene Kauffman Scholarship Foundation, Inc.” is funded by a trust established by the late Edward E. “Gene” Kauffman of Princeton in Mercer County, Missouri. Mr. Kauffman specified basic guidelines which he established that scholarships are to be awarded to female, unmarried, non-smoking graduates of Mercer County, Missouri High Schools who have evidence of need. Additionally, the recipients must be enrolled for and pass at least 12 hours of credit in an accredited Missouri college or university and maintain a certain grade point average. Each of the recipients has certified that they meet the criteria as established by Mr. Kauffman and the Board of Directors.

Each applicant must have filed the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) by April 1, 2022, to be eligible for the Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 semesters.

Applications for the Fall 2023 semester will become available on May 1, 2023. You can pick up the application at the Princeton R-V principal’s office or the North Mercer R-III principal’s office. The scholarship application will also be available on each school’s website.

