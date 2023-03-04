Celebration of Life: James “Jimmy” William Graves

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

James “Jimmy” William Graves, age 30, crossed the veil on December 18, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Reginal Medical Center in Corvallis, OR.

He was born at Hedrick Medical Center on October 6, 1992, to father Shawn Graves and mother Tawanda Jewell in Chillicothe, MO. He attended Chillicothe School District for most of his school days. He attended Fort Osage Schools from 2005-2008 in Independence, MO. Returning to Chillicothe he would meet his Wife Jessica Botteron. They married on October 28, 2010, in their senior year. They would go on to be voted Prom King and Queen the same year. He graduated with the 2011 senior class.

Jimmy was highly intelligent and tremendously talented. He loved music and art. Showing his artistic abilities at an early age, teaching himself how to play the guitar at age 13. As he grew older his love for art and tattoos paved the way to becoming a talented tattoo artist. In 2013, he would move to Albany, OR. Early in his time there he spent most of it practicing Ju jitsu and training to be a cage fighter. In more recent years he was an avid rock collector. He grew a deep compassion for his Scandinavian heritage. He was also very devoted to his children.

He is survived by his children: Payton, Phoebe, and Patience. All of Albany, OR. Father Shawn Graves of Chillicothe. Mother Tawanda Jewell of Chillicothe. Stepmother Chanelle Johnson of Kansas City. He is also survived by his siblings Brandon McDaniel of Marceline. Jennifer Graves of Kansas City. Alana and Alexandria Graves are both of Chillicothe. Step siblings: Anastasia Johnson of California, Elizabeth Bindi of Gladstone, Joshua Fee of Liberty. Nephews: Harlen McDaniel, Owen Sprague, Nicholai Graves, Alix Bebee, and Garen Bindi. Niece Rowen McDaniel. As well as many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

He is proceeded in death by his paternal grandparents, James Jasper Graves, and Mary Louis “Micki” Graves. His maternal grandparents, Jesse Wayne Jewell, and Martha Ann Snidow-Jewell. Great-grandmother, Maggie Jewell, and great-grandmother Eugenia Rose Snidow. Aunts Joy Richter and Kathryn Fisher. Uncle Jesse Fisher. Brother Michael Scott Fee.

A celebration of life will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall Saturday, March 4, 2023. From 1 pm-6 pm.

