Obituary & Services: Caroline Ann Jeffries

Caroline Ann Jeffries, age 82, a resident of Kansas City, Missouri, and a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at her residence.

Caroline was born the daughter of Francis Michael and Clara Elizabeth (Boschert) Conway on March 7, 1940, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1959 graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy, Chillicothe. She then attended St. Mary’s Hospital – School of Nursing in Kansas City from 1960 until 1963. In 1963, Caroline joined the Franciscan Sisters of Mary Catholic Convent until 1970. While in the Convent, she earned her Bachelor of Nursing Degree in 1964 from St. Louis University. She then returned to Kansas City in 1970. She was united in marriage to Richard Jeffries on May 29, 1992, in Kansas City, Missouri. He preceded her in death on September 6, 2004. Caroline worked as a nurse for Kansas City Life for 29 years. She attended St. Francis Catholic Church. Caroline loved volunteering and helping the sick, and enjoyed dog sitting for her family and friends. She loved all things Irish and playing dominoes with friends.

Survivors include one sister, Mary Louise Haynes and husband Art of Chillicothe, Missouri; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews; two stepdaughters, Sherry Johnson and husband Bob of Blue Springs, Missouri, and Brenda Zuroweste; one step-grandchild, Shayna Wilson and husband Shawn; and one step great-grandchild, Aidan Wilson. She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Pat, Mike, John, and Larry Conway; and two sisters, Betty (Connie) Smith, and Sister Christelle Conway.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. A family luncheon will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, March 6, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Inurnment will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at St. Columban Catholic Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Memorial contributions may be made to KC Shepherd’s Center and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

