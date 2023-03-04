Trenton Middle School to hold parent/teacher conferences next week

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton Middle School has released information pertaining to parent-teacher conferences next week.

TMS will dismiss classes on March 9th at 1:07 pm. Parent-teacher conferences will run from 2 pm to 4:30 and from 5:15 to 7 pm. No appointments are necessary. Conferences will be held on a first-come, first-served basis.

Parents should stop by the TMS office to pick up their students’ third-quarter grade reports before talking with teachers. Grade cards that are not picked up at conferences will be mailed on March 14th.

No school will be held in the Trenton R-9 School District on March 10th or 13th.

