Jury Trial scheduled in Livingston County on February 16th for Trenton man who shot police officer Jasmine Diab

A jury trial is scheduled in Livingston County next month for a Trenton man accused of wounding Trenton Police Officer Jasmine Diab in June 2019.

Forty-year-old Jamey Aaron Griffin’s trial is set to begin on February 16th. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for February 4th. Ninety jurors were to be ordered.

Griffin has been charged with the felonies of assault—first degree or attempt—serious physical injury or special victim; unlawful use of a weapon—shoot at or from a motor vehicle at a person, motor vehicle, or building—death or injury; and armed criminal action.

Griffin’s attorney, Kyle Fisher, filed a notice in December of the defendant’s intention to rely on the defense of mental disease or defect excluding responsibility.

Daviess County Prosecuting Attorney Annie Gibson also filed amended information in December to charge Griffin as a prior and persistent offender. The information shows the defendant was convicted of felony driving while intoxicated in November 2009 and felony non-support in December 2012, both in Grundy County.

The amended information accuses Griffin of attempting to kill Diab by shooting her in the abdomen. A probable cause statement says Griffin was able to gain control of a police officer’s firearm during transport, and the weapon discharged, striking the officer, later identified as Diab. Reports indicated the officer underwent surgeries and was hospitalized for a while.

The case was transferred from Daviess County to Livingston County on a change of venue in November 2019.

