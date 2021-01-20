Galt man accused of assaulting Cody McHargue bound over to Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A case has been bound over to Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court for a Galt man charged with first-degree felony assault involving serious physical injury or special victim after an alleged physical altercation in Trenton.

Shandon Levi Gann is scheduled for arraignment on February 11th. Attorney Allan Seidel, on behalf of Gann, electronically filed a waiver of a preliminary hearing. Bond was continued as previously ordered. It was previously reported he was to be held without bond.

A probable cause statement accused Gann of assaulting Cody James McHargue in July, resulting in McHargue having a laceration to the back of his head, a skull fracture, and bleeding and swelling of the brain, which required emergency life-saving surgery.

Related