Another COVID-19 death reported in Livingston County and 32 new cases; One new case of COVID in Mercer County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center reports an additional COVID-19-related death and 32 new cases bringing the number of deaths is 45. The number of cases is 1,316. The health center notes the new cases are from a period of several days and should not be viewed as a surge overnight. Seventy-one cases are active, with 62 in the community, seven facility actives, and two school actives. Nine current COVID-19-related hospitalizations are reported for Livingston County.

One confirmed COVID-19 case has been added for Mercer County, bringing the total to 147. Probable cases increased by two to 160. The health department notes 12 cases are active. Seven COVID-19-related deaths are reported for Mercer County.

Related