Jury convicts nurse practitioner, known as “Rock Doc,” of opioid distribution conspiracy

A federal jury convicted a Tennessee nurse practitioner last week for illegally prescribing opioids – including oxycodone and fentanyl – from his medical practice.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Jeffrey Young, 49, of Jackson, used his medical practice, Preventagenix, to illegally prescribe more than one million medically unnecessary controlled substance pills to hundreds of patients, including a pregnant woman and women with whom he was having inappropriate physical relationships. Young maintained a party-like atmosphere at his clinic, and prescribed these drugs at least in part to boost his popularity on social media and promote a self-produced reality TV show pilot based on his self-identified persona, the “Rock Doc.”

Young was convicted of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances, maintaining a drug-involved premise, and 13 counts of distributing controlled substances, six of which involved distribution to a pregnant woman. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 3 and faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison for each count involving distribution to a pregnant woman, and 20 years in prison for each of the other counts of conviction. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz for the Western District of Tennessee, Special Agent in Charge J. Todd Scott of the DEA Louisville Field Division, and Director David Rausch of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation made the announcement.

The DEA and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigated the case, with valuable assistance from the Jackson Police Department.

Assistant Chief Kate Payerle and Trial Attorney Drew Pennebaker of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section are prosecuting the case with significant assistance from Jillian Willis and Dermot Lynch.

