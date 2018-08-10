Judge hands down prison sentences in Division One of Grundy County court

Probation was revoked for Trenton resident Levi Grant Bell when he appeared Thursday in Division One of Grundy County circuit court.

The previous stay of execution was set aside and Bell was sentenced to a prison term of seven years on each of two counts of second-degree burglary. The terms run concurrently and Bell was given credit for time on probation when he was not incarcerated.

Admitting to probation violations was Mark Allen Romesburg of Trenton. Probation was revoked and the previous stay of execution was set aside and Romesburg was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections. He also was ordered to pay restitution of $6,985. Romesburgs’ original charge was a felony: third-degree domestic assault.

Probation was revoked after Rodney Wallace Cranor of Trenton admitted to a probation violation on original charges of forgery and felony passing bad checks. Cranor was sentenced to four years with the Department of Corrections on each case in Grundy County. Those terms are concurrent, however, the court ordered the prison sentence be consecutive to one imposed on a case in Mercer County Circuit Court. Cranor is to make restitution of $3,528 in the Grundy County case.

Trenton resident Jonathon Bradley Woods admitted violations of probation stemming from an original drug possession charge. Probation was continued with additional conditions that include successfully completing court-ordered detention sanctions (CODS) with the Department of Corrections.

Upon admission of a probation violation, Kimberly Ann Lewis of Trenton had her probation continued but with additional conditions. These include successful completion of court-ordered detention sanctions (CODS) concurrently with disposition in a Livingston County criminal case. She originally faced a drug possession charge in Grundy County.

Others admitting to probation violation were Christopher Gerald Hilt of Trenton Javier Hernandez of Kansas City, and Lucas Allen Griffin of Columbia. For Hilt, probation was extended by one year along with additional conditions. His original charge was driving without a valid license, third and subsequent offense. Disposition in the Hernandez case was continued to November 15th but the court requested him to pay child support as previously ordered.

Griffin saw additional conditions for his probation on original charges of violation of a protection order for an adult as well as third-degree assault, special victim.

Sentencing was held yesterday for Cameron resident Joseph Sheridan Parr who had pleaded guilty in June to felony charges of possessing a controlled substance. Imposition of sentence was suspended and Parr was placed on five years probation. He was given credit for 30 days of shock incarceration; perform 20 hours of community service work, and pay $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund.

Sentencing also was held for Trenton resident Matthew John Woody on four felony and misdemeanor counts. Imposition of sentence was suspended and Woody was placed on five years probation. He had pleaded guilty in June to felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and third-degree assault. The misdemeanor counts, to which he pleaded guilty, are the unlawful use of an unloaded weapon and escape, or attempted escape from custody. Woody also to contribute $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund.

Dates for jury trials in Grundy County have been set for early next year.

Tyler Joe Williams of Princeton goes on trial on multiple charges January 3rd. He’s accused of receiving stolen property, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident.

Kyanna Maleia Merritt of Trenton is scheduled for trial January 15th on felony drug possession charges and alleged failure to display plates on motor vehicle or trailer.

