North 65 Center to sponsor trip to Branson

The North 65 Center of Trenton will sponsor a bus tour to Branson this Fall.

The four-day, three-night tour will depart from the North 65 Center the morning of October 25th at 7 o’clock. The itinerary includes the Hughes Brothers Theater’s “Six”, The Presleys’ “Country Jubilee”, the “Landing Princess” dinner and cruise, the Baldknobbers Comedy and Music Show, a meal at McFarland’s Family Restaurant, and several dinners at “Gettin’ Basted”.

Travelers will stay at the Baldknobbers Motor Inn with the trip costing $485 per person based on double occupancy.

Call Karen Otto at 660-359-3058 or Connie Reed at 660-359-7039 for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...