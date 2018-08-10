Jamesport to celebrate International Play Music on the Porch Day

International Play Music on the Porch Day is later this month.

Everyone is invited to celebrate the holiday by singing, dancing, shaking rattles, or beating drums in front of Farm House Collection on Broadway in Jamesport August 25th from 10 o’clock in the morning to 1 o’clock in the afternoon.

Participants may bring their own acoustic instrument or use one provided and perhaps bring their own chairs and water. The event will be free and informal.

More information can be obtained by calling Peter and Debbie Allen of Jamesport at 660-684-6825 or visiting THIS WEBSITE.

