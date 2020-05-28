Jenni Croy selected as North Central Missouri College’s outstanding employee

Jenni Croy, Head Women’s Basketball Coach/Developmental Math Instructor, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Employee for May.

Jenni, from Trenton, has been employed at NCMC for 13 years and holds a master’s degree in Secondary Administration from William Woods University. Since her employment, Jenni has consistently worked to build a successful women’s basketball program both athletically and academically. This past season, she reached her 200th career college coaching win.

Jenni said, “My favorite thing about NCMC is the relationships built with my peers, students, and athletes. I would love to lead my team to a national championship!”

In the upcoming years, Jenni foresees more female student-athletes wanting to attend a community college due to affordability and an influx in recruiting athletes.

Each month, nominations are submitted by faculty/staff members for an outstanding employee they feel is hardworking, dedicated, and has made NCMC overall a great place. To learn more about employment opportunities at North Central Missouri College, visit www.ncmissouri.edu/jobs.

