Westbound Route 36 to close in Hamilton

The next two weekends will see nighttime closures of the westbound lanes of U.S. Route 36 for continued repairs to a bridge in Caldwell County which was struck by a vehicle last year. Crews from Comanche Construction, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to close the westbound lanes of U.S. Route 36 at Route 13 in Hamilton from 7 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday and from 7 p.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Sunday, both weekends: May 29-31 and June 5-7.

During the closures, westbound traffic will be rerouted up and over the ramps at Route 13. Flaggers will guide all traffic for westbound U.S. Route 36 and Route 13 through the interchange.

Route 13 will remain narrowed for the remainder of the project. During weekday daylight hours, westbound U.S. Route 36 will be reduced to one lane under the bridge. Work is scheduled to continue through July.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares