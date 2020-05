Local maintenance crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation have closed Daviess County Route B, 0.4 miles east of Coffey, today, May 28, due to a culvert washout. The road is closed between Route 13 and 230th Street. During the closure, motorists will need to use an alternate route.

Crews plan to reopen the roadway by tomorrow, Friday, May 29 at 3 p.m., pending weather and water levels.

