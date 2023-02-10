Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education announces results of meeting on February 9th

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education on February 9th approved next school year’s calendar. The first day of school will be August 23rd, and the last day of school is scheduled for May 21st.

The board renewed membership with the Ozarks School Benefits Association health insurance consortium.

Bids will be sought for the financial audit for the 2023-2024 year.

The board approved a bid for HVAC from Oliphant’s Heating and Cooling. A bid was also approved for desktop computers for the business room from Bluum Technology.

No announcement was made from the executive session.

Related