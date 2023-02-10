Trenton City Council to meet on Monday, February 13th

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council will consider ordinances involving a conditional use permit and an agreement. The council will meet at the Trenton City Hall on February 13th at 7 p.m. The meeting will be available on Zoom.

One ordinance would grant a conditional use permit to David and Glenda Blackburn to allow for the division of a building zoned B-3 general business into no more than two apartments or short-term rentals. The property is at 1805 East 16th Street.

Another ordinance would approve an agreement with Irvinbuilt Constructors, Incorporated for water treatment plan improvements.

The agenda also includes public comment from Katie Hobbs with the Community Research Center and Elizabeth Hackathorn regarding communications. There are also to be appointments to the Police Personnel Board, Economic Development Committee, and Finance Committee and appointments for public safety liaison and Park Board liaison.

Other items on the agenda for the Trenton City Council meeting on February 13th include approval of scrap metal bids, mowing of the city cemetery, surplus property, marijuana smoking in public, approval of a loan for a police car, and approval of a new airport card reader.

