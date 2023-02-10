Marceline man injured in crash on rural Linn County road

Local News February 10, 2023 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
A Marceline resident was taken to a hospital in Columbia following an accident Thursday night on Linn County Route F three miles east of Brookfield.

Twenty-six-year-old Kinsee Roberts received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

The southbound sports utility vehicle traveled off Route F, struck a bridge support, and overturned as it crossed the railroad tracks.

The vehicle was demolished in the accident and the report noted Roberts was not using a seat belt.

