Northwest Missouri man dies when SUV crashes into creek and becomes submerged

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A northwest Missouri man died when the vehicle he was driving went off a snow-covered road and overturned into a creek bed.

The accident occurred Thursday at 5:30 am four miles south of Union Star. The highway patrol identified the fatality as 38-year-old Justin Hodge of Union Star.

Hodge was southbound on DeKalb county Route F when he lost control of the sports utility vehicle. It traveled off the west side of the road, went over an embankment, and into the creek bed where the SUV turned over onto its top and became submerged.

While authorities believe the wreck occurred about 5:30 Thursday morning, the accident report shows the DeKalb County Coroner pronounced the victim dead at 11:30 last night.

The SUV was demolished.

Related