Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education increases pay for emergency relief tutoring

The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education on June 8th increased the salary for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief 3 tutoring. The pay was increased by $5 per hour and is now $35 per hour for non-certified staff and $45 per hour for certified staff.

The board selected a bid from Midwest Transit for the purchase of two 2018 buses to replace the route buses. The bid was for $66,573.

Bids will be sought for milk, bread, diesel fuel, and gas for next school year.

An executive session was held for personnel and real estate.

The end-of-year meeting for the Tri-County Board of Education will be in the library on June 30th at 6 o’clock in the evening. The next regular meeting will be in the library on July 11th at 6 o’clock.