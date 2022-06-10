Trenton City Council to consider ordinances and resolutions at meeting on June 13th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council will consider multiple ordinances and resolutions next week. A meeting will be held at Trenton City Hall on June 13th at 7 p.m. The meeting will also be available on Zoom.

One ordinance would reaffirm a chapter of the city code involving conflict of interest. Others would amend sections of the city code regarding a lodging tax and an engine brake muffler requirement.

Another ordinance would approve a contract with the Strategy Marketing and Tech Agency for the migration of company phones to the GoTo phone system.

The resolutions would authorize the filing of applications with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Financial Assistance Center’s State American Rescue Plan Act Grant programs for sub-award of federal financial assistance.

The agenda for June 13th’s Trenton City Council meeting also includes public comment involving discussion of Serendipity Lane, a review of a draft drug policy, and discussion of asphalt rock inventories and cyber insurance. A closed session is also on the agenda for legal and real estate.