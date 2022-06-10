Court news for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 9, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Among cases in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

A Harrisonville man was sentenced to prison after admitting to a violation of probation. Kevin Michael Miller saw his probation revoked. Miller was sentenced to terms of seven years each for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, one count of felony stealing, and delivery of a controlled substance. These sentences are to run concurrently with any sentence imposed in any other case. The incidents were in February of 2019 in Grundy County.

A Trenton man was placed on probation after receiving prison sentences for charges filed in October of last year. Brandan Charles Bellamy was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for 15 years for 1st-degree attempted burglary and seven years on 1st-degree property damage. The terms run concurrently, Execution of the prison time was suspended and Bellamy was placed on five years probation. Among the conditions is the court-ordered restitution payment of $1,842 and to make an appointment for a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations.

Probation was revoked for Timothy Alan Nguyen of Trenton after admitting to a violation. Nguyen was sentenced to concurrent terms of four years with the Department of Corrections on each of two counts from October 2020: possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Trenton resident Robin Riddle pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance / synthetic cannabinoid as of May 1st. Riddle was sentenced to seven years with the Department of Corrections. Execution of the sentence was suspended and Riddle was placed on five years of supervised probation. A forgery count was dismissed.

A Chillicothe resident, Shyan Veloar Close, pleaded guilty to the delivery of a controlled substance or synthetic cannabinoid as of April 21st. Imposition of sentence was suspended and Close was placed on five tears probation. Conditions include she obtain a substance abuse evaluation and following all recommendations. A count for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.

Trenton resident Jennifer Dee Tunnell pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance / synthetic cannabinoid as of March 13th. A sentencing hearing is on August 11th in circuit court. Bond of $10,000 cash was re-instated. The defendant also is to be evaluated for substance abuse and follow recommendations.

Oliver Eugene Vandevender of Trenton pleaded guilty to several counts from February. Sentencing was deferred until July 14th. The counts involve felony possession of a controlled substance/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; 2nd-degree burglary; felony stealing; and 1st-degree property damage. Three other counts, including a pair of traffic violations, were dismissed.

Trenton resident Robert Eugene Ewing admitted to a probation violation. His probation was continued with a special condition that he complete Court Ordered Detention sanctions with the Department of Corrections. Ewing’s original charge involved alleged failure to register as a sex offender.

Another resident of Trenton, Raul Barraza, is to be placed in Court Ordered Detention Sanction while continuing to serve probation. His original charge involved driving while intoxicated – persistent offender.

Sentencing dates have been set for Daniel Betz and Lynnsey Marie Betz – both of Trenton. Daniel Betz had pleaded guilty in February to a charge of receiving stolen property. A sentencing hearing is on July 14th. Lynnsey Betz pleaded guilty in February to possession of a controlled substance / synthetic cannabinoid and delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county jail. Sentencing is August 11th.

At a hearing, Donald Tucker of Trenton admitted to a probation violation for an original felony charge of passing a bad check. The court placed Tucker on supervised probation for an additional year. He’s also to pay restitution of $1,627.

The Thursday court cases in Grundy County saw Mercer County Associate Judge Matthew Krohn fill in for Presiding Judge Thomas Alley.