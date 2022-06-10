Audio: Car insurance company to pay after Missouri woman gets sexually transmitted disease

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A woman says she got an STI and now a car insurance company is set to pay her millions.

A Jackson County woman informed GEICO in February of 2021 saying that she unknowingly contracted human papillomavirus in her romantic partner’s car. She says her partner was aware of his STI and the risks that go with it.

Last year, the arbitrator said that the sexual intercourse in the car had “directly caused, or directly contributed to cause” the infection, and found that the man was liable for not disclosing his infection status to the claimant. She was awarded $5.2 million in damages, to be paid for by the boyfriend’s insurance company, GEICO.

The Missouri Court of Appeals affirmed on Tuesday that the insurance company must pay out $5.2 million for damages and injuries.