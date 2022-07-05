Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approves minimum salary for teachers, 2022-2023 budget approved

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approved the implementation of the Minimum Teacher Salary Grant at a special meeting on June 30th. The 2022-2023 fiscal year budget was also approved.

A school representative says the grant will raise the salary to $38,000 for teachers not at that level.

For the budget, projected revenues are $3,463,599.19, and expenses are projected at $3,398,315.40. That leaves a projected surplus of $65,283.79.

The board approved the remaining bills for the fiscal year and voted to transfer funds.