Authorities report the arrest of two from Trenton

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of one Trenton resident on a felony charge and another on a misdemeanor charge.

Twenty-two-year-old Dylan Corey Williams was arrested on July 3rd and charged with felony driving while revoked or suspended. His bond is $5,000 cash only.

Court documents accuse Williams of operating a motor vehicle on U. S. Highway 65 Saturday (July 2nd) during a time when his operator’s license was revoked.

Court information shows he has four previous convictions. The convictions include in Independence Municipal Court in March for driving while revoked and in November 2019 for resisting arrest and in Arkansas in October for driving while revoked and in September 2020 for third-degree assault.

Forty-three-year-old Amber Nycole Leeper was arrested on July 1st and charged with a misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult.

Her bond is $2,500 cash only, and she is to be supervised by North Missouri Court Services if the bond is posted. She is also not to have contact with the alleged victim.

Court documents accuse Leeper of violating the terms and conditions of an order by attempting to contact John Martin 10 times in June while at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center.

Williams and Leeper are scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on July 12th.

(Photos courtesy Grundy County Law Enforcement Center)