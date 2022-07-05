Obituary & Services: Bob Overton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Bob Overton, Trenton, Missouri resident died Friday, July first, 2022 after a long illness.

Bob was the son of Robert Elvis and Mona Margaret McNabb Overton. He was born August 6, 1940, in a log cabin north of Brimson, MO. The cabin had formerly been the Grubbtown post office. He attended nearby Knightstown School and graduated from Trenton High School in 1958. He attended the University of MO and UMKC.

He retired from Butler Manufacturing In 1997 as manufacturing manager after thirty-two years with the company. He was an active member of Hodge Presbyterian Church and Rotary International. He also volunteered for several charities such as the Food Pantry and Bright Futures.

Bob loved to golf, go turkey hunting, and to pick blackberries. He especially enjoyed smoking tenderloins for friends and family, a skill he passed on to children and grandchildren. He provided a great place for kids and grandkids to hunt, fish, and enjoy the outdoors on 100 acres developed to be wildlife-friendly. He would love it if you come to visit the two-acre butterfly and bee pollinator plot developed to help save monarchs and other butterflies.

Bob is survived by his wife Linda, four sons, David, Jon, Don, and Steve, a daughter Liz Rice, nine grandchildren, and one great-grandson Ryker.

A Celebration of Life service for family and friends will be held on August sixth at Hodge Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be made to Bright Futures, the Food Pantry, or the charity of your choice.