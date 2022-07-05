Obit & Services: Janyce Kay Evans

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Janyce Kay Evans, of Gower Convalescent Home, formerly of Lathrop, MO, and Urbandale, IA went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the age of 77.

She was born on April 17, 1945, in Fort Dodge, Iowa to Alvin and Ruth Potthast.

Janyce was a loving and compassionate person who enjoyed helping others. She enjoyed singing, roller skating, and riding horses when she was a child. She was a hairstylist for all of her adult life and loved making people feel beautiful. She loved traveling, especially to Florida. Janyce also enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and dogs.

Janyce is preceded in death by her father, Alvin Potthast; mother, Ruth Potthast; husband, Jack Evans and her sister JoAnne DeYoung.

She leaves behind a daughter Laura (Chris) Fine of Lathrop, Missouri, and a son Steven Smith of Perry, Iowa. Grandchildren Megan Fine, Maressa (Micah) Marrs, Nathan Fine, Brendan Fine, and Great Grandchild Marci Marrs. Nephew Jeff (Jamie) DeYoung, Niece JayAnne Deyoung, and many great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Freudenthal Hospice in care of the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 6 PM to 7 PM, Sunday, July 10th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM, Monday, July 11th, 2022 at Minburn United Methodist Church in Minburn, IA. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church. Inurnment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Minburn. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop.