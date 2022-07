Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Tasha Bullock, 87, Bethany, MO passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at a Bethany, MO nursing home.

Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7 in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. There is no scheduled family visitation. Memorials may be made to the Bethany Senior Center and/or Miriam Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.