Jamesport Junior Livestock Show scheduled to begin on July 28th

The Jamesport Junior Livestock Show will start in the city park on July 28th and run through July 30th.

The schedule on Thursday includes the Poultry Show at 8 am and the Rabbit Show at 8:30. The Sheep Show will be at 9 am, and the Goat Show will follow.

That Friday includes the Swine Show at 9 am. The Bushy Squirrels 4-H ice cream social will start at 5 pm. The Jamesport FFA labor auction is at the ball field at 6 pm. The Mixology band will provide entertainment from 7 to 10 pm.

A 5K will be held at the Jamesport Junior Livestock Show on July 30th, with registration at 7:30 am. There will also be the parade at 1 pm and a baby show at 3:30. The FFA barbecue will start at 4:30, and the Beef Show will be at 5:30.