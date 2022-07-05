Obituary: Randy Swank

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mr. Randy Swank, 62, a rural Trenton, Missouri resident died at 6:43 P.M., Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Mosiac Life Care, St. Joseph, Missouri.

His body was cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. A memorial service will be held at a later date

Memorials are requested to Green Hills Animal Shelter and may be left with the Funeral Home.

Mr. Swank was born July 13, 1959, in Trenton, Missouri the son of Ronald and Louise Crawford (Urton) Swank. He graduated from Trenton High School. He was a self-employed truck driver.

His survivors include his significant other ReNea Brown of the home; two sons Justin Swank and his wife Stephanie and Brandon Swank both of Trenton, Missouri; his father and step-mother Ronald and Helen Swank, Brimson, Missouri; two grandchildren Lillian Swank and Logan Wilson both of Trenton, Missouri; one sister Rhonda Chaverri and her husband James, Trenton, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his mother and one brother Robert Swank.