Jamesport Community Association to sponsor gun show in September

The Jamesport Community Association will sponsor a gun show in Jamesport in September. Attendees can buy, sell, and trade at the Spillman Event Center from September 1st, 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, September 2nd, 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and September 3rd, 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

No pets or loaded firearms will be allowed. National and state firearm laws will be enforced, and there will be overnight security. Concessions, restrooms, and lodging will be available.

Eight-foot tables will cost $20. The event set-up will be that Friday at 1:00 PM. Admission will be $5, and children 12 years old and younger will be admitted for free.

More information on the Jamesport gun show, held from September 1 – 3, can be obtained by calling David Blackburn at 816-649-8208 or Wayne Scott at 660-646-9099.

