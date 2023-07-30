Sullivan County traffic stop leads to seven felony charges for Green City man

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Green City man is facing seven felony counts after a traffic stop by the Highway Patrol in Sullivan County on July 26th.

Forty-one-year-old Craig Edward Allgood has been charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk, and one count of operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license involving a third and subsequent offense.

Bond has been set at $10,000 cash only, and a bond appearance hearing is scheduled for August 1st.

A probable cause statement reveals that a Patrol trooper stopped Allgood for driving while revoked and subsequently arrested him.

Following a home visit and search of Allgood’s residence, four firearms were allegedly found, to which he reportedly admitted ownership. Of those firearms, two were said to be loaded and readily accessible to children residing in the house.

The probable cause statement also notes that Allgood had a felony conviction in Sullivan in May 2022 for driving while intoxicated, and he had also incurred two prior driver’s license convictions.

