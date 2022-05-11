Jamesport City Council accepts engineering services, approve purchase of new computer

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Jamesport City Council accepted engineering services on May 9, 2022, after opening proposals for the replacement of the north lift station.

Unofficial minutes from the meeting indicate engineering services were accepted by Allstate Consultants of Marceline. Other engineering proposals were from the Howe Company and Allgeier, Martin, and Associates, Incorporated.

The council approved raising part-time employee Bob Walker’s pay from $12 an hour to $15 an hour.

The purchase was approved for a new computer after City Clerk, Shelley Page, said one of the computers at city hall needed to be updated.

Property owners adjacent to Gillilan and Washington streets west of Forest Street wanted to have legally closed that portion of those plotted streets that had never been opened. The council approved closing those streets.

Council Member Rob Murphy discussed limiting the traffic that uses the city’s private drive around the maintenance building. He suggested city employee Zack King get prices for fencing or other means of obstructing unnecessary traffic.

Page reported King had taken pictures of some nuisance properties around Jamesport. Letters are to be sent soon.