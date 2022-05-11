Skin screenings by dermatologist to be offered at Putnam County Health Department

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Cleaver Dermatology will conduct skin screenings at the Putnam County Health Department in Unionville. Appointments will be scheduled for May 20th from 9 o’clock to noon.

During skin screenings, a dermatologist will check the skin for moles, birthmarks, or other marks that are unusual in color, size, shape, or texture. Certain unusual marks may be signs of skin cancer.

The health department reports that skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the country. More than two million Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer each year.

Use this link to schedule an appointment for the skin screenings on May 20 or schedule an appointment by calling the health department at 660-947-2429.