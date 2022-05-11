Skin screenings by dermatologist to be offered at Putnam County Health Department

Local News May 11, 2022May 11, 2022 KTTN News
Putnam County Health Department
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Cleaver Dermatology will conduct skin screenings at the Putnam County Health Department in Unionville. Appointments will be scheduled for May 20th from 9 o’clock to noon.

During skin screenings, a dermatologist will check the skin for moles, birthmarks, or other marks that are unusual in color, size, shape, or texture. Certain unusual marks may be signs of skin cancer.

The health department reports that skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the country. More than two million Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer each year.

Use this link to schedule an appointment for the skin screenings on May 20 or schedule an appointment by calling the health department at 660-947-2429.

Post Views: 8
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.