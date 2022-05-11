Chris Hodge named as new Trenton High School principal

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education has selected Mr. Chris Hodge as the new Trenton High School principal. Mr. Hodge will begin his duties with the district on August 1, 2022.

Hodge brings 13 years of administrative experience as a high school principal. Mr. Hodge most recently has served as the Plattsburg High School principal for Clinton County R-3 for five years. His previous positions include serving as high school principal, athletic director, and varsity girls basketball coach at Pattonsburg High School; high school social studies teacher and varsity boys basketball coach at Maysville High School; and high school social studies teacher, athletic director, and varsity boys basketball coach at Tri-County High School.

“Mr. Hodge impressed the principal selection committee with his interest in assisting all students in learning, employability, and work ethic skills for their future careers. He spoke of the importance of public relations both in the school itself and the community in which it sets,” commented Mrs. Dorothy Taul, Trenton R-9 Board of Education President. “We are looking forward to working with Mr. Hodge as we continue to make Trenton High School a place of high academic excellence and a supportive climate for teachers and students.”

Hodge received a Bachelor of Science in History from Missouri Western State University as well as a Masters of Education in Administration and a Specialist in Education from William Woods University.

Hodge’s vision for THS is focused on developing student belonging and growth as well as building positive school culture. Hodge stated, “I look forward to working with the staff and students to create an inclusive and positive environment for everyone. I look forward to hearing from all stakeholders and community members as we will work to make THS a place where students want to grow.”

Chris and his family are excited about their transition to the Trenton R-IX School District. “Our family is excited to become a part of the Trenton school community,” said Hodge. He and his wife Kassie have three children: son Kaden is completing his sophomore year at the University of Missouri in Columbia; daughter Cole is graduating from Plattsburg High School this spring and will be attending North Central Missouri College in the fall utilizing her A+ Scholarship, and daughter Kaylor will be a freshman this fall and attending Trenton High School.

Mr. Mike Stegman, Trenton R-9 Superintendent, stated, “Mr. Hodge is an excellent addition to our administrative team at THS. We look forward to his leadership and innovative ideas for our students and staff.”

Hodge will be replacing Kasey Bailey, who has served as the Trenton High School principal since the fall of 2019. “I would like to thank Mr. Bailey for the endless hours spent leading THS over the past three years. His leadership throughout the pandemic and his continual work to move THS forward is greatly appreciated, and he will be truly missed,” added Stegman.