Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education sets meal prices and tuition rates for next school year

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education May 10th set school meal prices and tuition rates for next school year. A student lunch will cost $2.75. A student breakfast will be $1.45.

The tuition rate for out-of-district students in kindergarten through eighth grade will be $1,750 per family. Preschool tuition will be $3,600 per student. Spickard R-2 tuition for students in seventh and eighth grades will be $6,350.

Information was provided about a proposal for a tax levy. Board Member Tim Miller moved to add $1 to the levy. The motion died because of the lack of a second.

The board approved staff, parent/student, and after-school program handbooks for next school year.

A quote was approved for new toilets in the bathrooms west of the gym and the staff bathroom. The quote was for $1,716.85, and the toilets will be installed by Jason Skipper in the summer.

Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff reported there are no active COVID-19 cases in the school.

The last day of school for Pleasant View will be May 13th, and it will be an early dismissal at 1:20. Keys summer school will be from May 16th through June 3rd.

During a closed session, the board approved extra duty contracts for the next school year with a three percent pay increase.

The retirement of Bus Driver Leroy Huffstutter was approved and the resignations of Keys Preschool Teacher Carrie Rogers and Second Grade Teacher Paige Orndorff were accepted.

Lucretia Burress and Mindy Wilson were hired as bus drivers for next school year. Sara Rayl was moved to second grade. Heather Olmstead was moved to third grade. Emily Voorhies was hired for fifth grade.

Abby Richman was hired as the paraprofessional for Janet Lake’s preschool for next school year. Kayla Smith and Courtney Ash were hired as after-school program coordinators.

The board approved enrollment for next school year.