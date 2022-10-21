James Hardie to build new facility in Crystal City, Missouri creating 240 new jobs

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

James Hardie, a world leader in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions, announced it will build a new manufacturing facility in Crystal City, creating 240 new high-paying jobs. The one-million-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility will deliver in-demand fiber cement products.

“We are proud to welcome a leading manufacturer like James Hardie to Missouri,” said Governor Mike Parson. “As companies see increased product demand and begin to evaluate expansion locations, we are working hard to show them why Missouri should be at the top of their shortlist. We have some of the lowest taxes in the country, an unwavering commitment to workforce development, and world-class companies already operating here. We appreciate James Hardie choosing Missouri and know they will find a home, hospitality, and success.”

James Hardie has manufactured building materials for more than 100 years. The new location will be built to keep up with the increasing demand for Hardie® fiber cement siding, soffit, and trim products. James Hardie employs approximately 5,200 people across the world. The company’s new facility, located 30 miles south of St. Louis, will be its first Missouri location. Jefferson County’s strong workforce was a leading factor in James Hardie’s decision to locate in Crystal City.

“We are so excited James Hardie is joining the growing list of companies located in Missouri,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “This project would not have been possible without state and local partners working together to showcase all that Missouri has to offer.”

“The City of Crystal City was founded in 1871 as a manufacturing town for the purpose of making glass,” said Jason Eisenbeis, City Administrator for Crystal City. “Over 150 years later, we’re proud to continue our history and tradition of being a manufacturing town by partnering with James Hardie for their newest plant in North America. James Hardie’s investment in Crystal City will bring generational job opportunities for decades to come.”

For this expansion, James Hardie will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is also receiving assistance from Missouri One Start, a division of the Department of Economic Development. Missouri One Start assists eligible businesses with their recruitment and training needs.