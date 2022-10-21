Audio: Salvation Army accepting Christmas assistance applications, bell ringing campaign begins November 19

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Salvation Army of Chillicothe is accepting applications for its Angel Trees and Christmas assistance. The program helps families in need in Grundy and Livingston counties during the Christmas season.

Applications are being taken over the phone until November 4th. The hours for taking the applications are weekdays from 10 to 4 o’clock.

Case Manager Lynda Snuffer explains why the applications are being taken over the phone.

Trenton residents can also apply face-to-face in the classrooms at the First Christian Church from October 31st through November 4th from 10 to 4 o’clock.

Information the Salvation Army asks for on the applications includes the name, birthdate, sex, and age of each member of the household.

The Salvation Army asks about the total income and total expenses for the household. Snuffer notes someone does not have to bring proof, and households are served regardless of income.

The Salvation Army also asks for the household address and would like to have two contact phone numbers.

Snuffer says the Salvation Army would also like to have the last four digits of the social security number to help identify someone if he or she needs to be looked up. However, the social security number is not required.

Families with children 15 years old and younger are asked to provide information about gifts for those children. They should give one need and one want per child that are age appropriate. Snuffer notes the Salvation Army is avoiding electronics and video games because of confusion with them when someone pulls a tag from an Angel Tree.

Families with children are also asked to provide clothing and shoe sizes and if they know of an interest for each child.

Angel Trees will be at the Citizens Bank and Trust in Trenton and, in Chillicothe, at Walmart, The Worx, and the Chillicothe State Bank.

Gifts can be dropped off at the Salvation Army at 621 West Mohawk in Chillicothe on weekdays from 9 am to 4:30 pm. Walmart will also collect gifts at the customer service desk, and the Salvation Army will pick them up.

Snuffer asks that gifts be put in Christmas bags or other bags.

Individuals and organizations can adopt a family or a child by contacting Snuffer. Gifts are due by December 10th.

All families receiving Christmas assistance from the Salvation Army will get a basket that will include food items that are donated to the Salvation Army.

Christmas assistance pick-up will be at the Trenton First Christian Church on December 16th. Pick-up will be in Chillicothe on December 19th for families without children and on December 20th for families with children. Snuffer says when someone calls to sign up for assistance, he or she will be given a time and other information on picking up items.

The Salvation Army of Chillicothe will start holiday bell ringing in November. Bell ringing will be at the Trenton Hy-Vee and Orscheln and the Chillicothe Walmart, Hy-Vee, and Orscheln from November 19th through December 24th.

Case Manager Lynda Snuffer notes the normal times are from 10 to 6 o’clock. There is no bell ringing on Sundays.

Cash and coins will be accepted. Checks written to the Salvation Army will also be accepted.

Counter kettles will be available for businesses or organizations that are unable to do bell ringing and want to help the cause.

Something new this year is Match A Kettle. Snuffer explains businesses or individuals can match donations made at a kettle during a certain time.

There will also be a food drive for the Salvation Army’s food pantry. Donations can be put in red bins from November 12th through the end of the year. The bins will be at the Chillicothe Hy-Vee and Walmart. The Salvation Army can also pick up items.

Snuffer notes the Salvation Army will also accept monetary donations for the pantry.

The Salvation Army of Chillicothe serves residents of Grundy and Livingston counties. Its food pantry is open every Thursday, and someone can access it once every 30 days. The pantry relies completely on donations.

Call the Salvation Army at 660-646-3538 to sign up for bell ringing or get more information on counter kettles, red bins, or the food pantry. Apply for or receive more information on the Angel Trees or Christmas assistance by calling the Salvation Army at 660-646-3538.