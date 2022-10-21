Obituary & Services: Robert Lee “Bob” Hughson

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Robert Lee “Bob” Hughson, age 71, a lifelong resident of Braymer, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in Kearney, Missouri.

Robert was born the son of Robert Lee and Wilma Lou (Cox) Hughson on October 28, 1950, in Braymer, Missouri. He was a 1968 graduate of Braymer High School, Braymer, Missouri. He graduated from Central Missouri University, Warrensburg, Missouri with a Bachelor of Science degree in Drafting and Electronics. He was united in marriage to Mary Mayes on January 9, 1981, in Braymer, Missouri. She survives of the home.

Bob was a Materials Inspector for the Missouri Department of Transportation for over 25 years, retiring in 2015. He was an Air Force veteran. He was an Electronics Mechanic, earning a National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Medal, Armed Services Good Conduct Medal, and AFLSA (Air Force Longevity Service Award).

He is survived by his wife, Mary of the home; two sons, Shawn Hughson, and wife, Nicki of Braymer, Missouri, and Scott Hughson of Trenton, Missouri; two daughters, Julie Howard, and husband, Michael of St. Robert, Missouri, and Amber Tiffin of West Virginia; eight grandchildren, Mallory, Megan, Kaleb, Brody, Jacob, Griffin, Brandon, and Mason; mother, Wilma Hughson of Braymer, Missouri; two brothers, Ken Hughson, and wife, Debbie of Sweet Springs, Missouri, and Johnny Hughson and wife, Jodie of Orrick, Missouri; and a sister, Carol Anderson, and husband, Jeff of Braymer, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Hughson, Sr., and sister-in-law, Darlene Hughson.

Funeral Services will be held at the First Baptist Church, Braymer, Missouri on Monday, October 24, 2022, at noon. A visitation will be held at Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri on Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri on Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be held in Phares Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Anderson Memorial Ballpark, Braymer, Missouri, and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri.