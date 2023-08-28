Human remains discovered in Daviess County identified as those of a homicide victim

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Human remains discovered in rural Daviess County in April have been identified.

The Highway Patrol headquarters in St. Joseph reports that the remains have been identified as those of Skyler C. Ware. Ware, 28, is from Kansas City, Missouri. The state patrol said the cause of death has been ruled as homicide. No other details were released.

According to the patrol, Ware was reported missing in Jackson County in May 2020. It was 7:30 p.m. on April 21 when the patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control was requested to assist the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office with the discovery of human remains. A mushroom hunter discovered the skeletal remains on private property in rural Daviess County.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (816) 541-8017 or a local law enforcement agency.

